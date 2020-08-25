WATCH TODAY: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Service Secretary, is holding a press conference Tuesday at noon with an update on the state's coronavirus situation.You can watch the press conference on ABC30.com and our CTV apps.California has seen 663,669 COVID-19 cases to date and 12,134 deaths.But California appears to be making continued progress against a summer surge of the virus. The seven-day positivity rate is at 5.7%. That number has been dropping slowly but steadily since it was stuck at around 7% for weeks in June and early July. Hospitalizations statewide have also dropped by 20% over the past two weeks, Gov. Newsom said Monday.As coronavirus numbers drop, several counties have been removed from the COVID-19 watch list. Newsom said more counties could be removed from the list this week.Counties have to be off the watch list for two weeks before they're allowed to consider reopening schools for in-person instruction.