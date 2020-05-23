Coronavirus

Missouri hairstylist with COVID-19 symptoms exposed up to 84 clients, 7 coworkers: Officials

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri hairstylist worked for eight days and served 84 clients while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, officials said during a news briefing Friday.

The person, who has not been identified, traveled to another "high-intensity" area of Missouri and then worked at Great Clips in Springfield, the state health department director Clay Goddard said.

Officials said along with dozens of clients, the hairstylist interacted with seven coworkers. All of those exposed will be tested for the virus, and all clients were wearing masks during their haircuts.

Goddard said people who may have gone to the Great Clips during that time but have not been contacted by the health department are likely at low risk of exposure.

"This scenario is well within our capacity for staff to contact trace and hopefully contain. But I'm going to be honest with you, we can't have many more of these. We can't make this a regular habit or our capability as a community will be strained and we will have to reevaluate what things look like going forward," Goddard said

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted many of the state's restrictions and its stay-at-home order on May 4. The state has more than 11,844 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with at least 677 deaths.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissourihair stylingcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Fresno restaurant reopens with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Some 'stage 3' businesses opening in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno
Fresno restaurant reopens with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested
Car catches on fire after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia, driver injured
Show More
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Most Central CA lakes are open, ready for busy weekend
Parade held for Atwater nursing home residents to see family members
Unemployment rates soar in Central California
Coronavirus delays justice for families of quadruple killer Kori Muhammad
More TOP STORIES News