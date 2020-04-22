Coronavirus

Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- A New York City woman finally got to meet her newborn daughter weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section due to COVID-19.

Isabella Michelle made her debut Tuesday to the world outside the NICU at Maimonides Medical Center and to her own mom.

Her mother, Iris Nolasco, had not been able to see her or hold her since she was hospitalized for COVID-19.

Nolasco became so sick from the virus that she could barely speak and was struggling to get enough air.

RELATED: Doctor gives advice for expecting mothers amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Guidelines for pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic from Dr. Wendy Goodall McDonald, MD.



Doctors made the decision to deliver her baby via C-section, but she wasn't even sure she would survive.

Isabella was born 25 days ago and whisked away to the NICU.

Her family was unsure if she would recover, but Nolasco finally started to turn a corner and shifted her focus to her newborn baby.

Although she couldn't see her, Maimonides installed a camera so she could check on the baby as often as she wanted to.

Nolasco said she dreamt of the moment they would once meet and is now excited to spend every second with her baby girl.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkmedicalcoronavirushospitalsgood newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbabyhospitalpregnancyfamilyu.s. & worldnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Rollerblade renaissance: How hockey players are staying in shape during coronavirus pandemic
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom to update on when stay-at-home order can be modified
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
Authorities investigating child's death in Lindsay
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
Show More
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
3.7-magnitude quake hits Los Angeles area
Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions
More TOP STORIES News