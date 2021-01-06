'Doses delayed': Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across California

"We got work to do on this," said Gov. Gavin Newsom during a Monday press conference.
RELATED: Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout
More than 1.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been allocated in California, according to the California Department of Public Health. But the state confirmed on Tuesday that only 1.2 million of those have been shipped. Even worse, only around 35% or 454,306 doses have been used.
"It's not good enough, and we recognize that," Newsom added.
CDPH confirmed to our sister station, KGO-TV, 611,500 additional doses allocated for California have yet to be shipped. Plus, an additional 300,000 doses that will be allocated for the pharmacy program aimed to distribute to skilled-nursing facilities.
"Our goal is to make sure vaccine is not sitting in the freezer," said Dr. Grant Colfax. "As soon as the feds and state supply vaccine to jurisdictions we will get it into as many arms as possible."
I-TEAM: California doctor says hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines sitting in warehouses, potential of being wasted
Dr. Colfax confirmed the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health has received roughly 30,000 vaccines. But only around 6,000 have been delivered to frontline healthcare workers. It's unclear how many of those vaccines have been used.
UCSF is one of many multi-county entities stepping up to help the state with distribution.
"We need to increase the rate in which we need to deliver vaccine to people," said UCSF Dr. Joshua Adler. "Deliveries come to UCSF from the vaccine manufacturers directly based on the allocation from the California Department of Public Health."
RELATED: Fresno County health officials working on smoother ways to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Dr. Adler pointed out vaccine distribution is a major and complex initiative and the hospital is still learning how to handle the process.
"We are all learning as we go," he said.
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus