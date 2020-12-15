Coronavirus California

History made Monday as California frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Of the 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine making their way across the country -- more than 325,000 are headed to California.

The first shots are already being given in some parts of the state. After nearly 10 months, there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Health care workers in California have now started receiving the vaccine, which is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Counties across the Valley are now anxiously waiting for their doses to arrive in the coming days.

"Help is on the way. This is just the first step," said nurse Kim Taylor.

Gov. Gavin Newsom echoed those words but remained cautious -- speaking from the Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center -- where the first shots were administered.

RELATED: The distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in Central California

"It is a day where we can lay claim to the fresh air of progress versus that stale air of normalcy, but none the less, we have to be sober and mindful about the moment we are in, which is challenging and trying," said Governor Newsom.

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine left Michigan early Sunday for 145 distribution centers nationwide.

The vaccines were sent to hospitals that can store the vaccine in ultra-low temperature freezers.

According to Gov. Newsom, California received more than 33,000 doses initially -- nearly the same as the number of new coronoavirus cases the state recorded Monday.

"Today is hopeful and there's reason to be optimistic, but let's be mindful of where we really are in terms of this pandemic," said Newsom.

Fresno County is expected to receive 7,800 doses of the vaccine in the next 24 hours, while close to 3,000 doses will arrive in Tulare County early next week just as hospital bed space in our region has become scarce.

"Over this weekend, one part of our state, San Joaquin, ran out of ICU beds. They are officially in surge capacity," said Newsom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News