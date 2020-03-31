Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine could be in human testing by September, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for human testing by September.

The company said it has selected a lead vaccine candidate from constructs it's been working on since January.

The pharmaceutical giant has partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which has committed $1 billion to fund research, development and testing.

Johnson & Johnson said it expects to be able to start human clinical studies of its lead vaccine candidate in September at the latest, and said the first batches of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

"The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible," Johnson + Johnson Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said in a news release.

The company also said it will establish new vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and additional production capabilities internationally to help ensure a quick creation of global supply if their vaccine is approved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesmedicalcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News