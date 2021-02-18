COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno County's shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine delayed by nation's cold weather

Sarah Gonzalez of New York, a Nurse Practitioner, prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a New York Health and Hospitals vaccine clinic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As winter storms continue to impact parts of the country, it is also impacting the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in Central California.

Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health says the county has not yet received 7,800 Moderna vaccines that were scheduled to arrive.

Those doses were set to go to multiple locations throughout the county.

Prado added that there is not a timetable on when Fresno County will receive the vaccines.

The county is working with local medical providers to give them doses they were holding for a contingency like this to avoid appointment cancellations.
