Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Coroner: California garlic festival gunman killed himself

GILROY, Calif. -- The Santa Clara County coroner's office says the gunman in the deadly Northern California festival shooting killed himself, a finding that contradicts earlier police accounts that officers fired the fatal shot, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

Santino William Legan, 19, shot and killed three people - including two children - Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Nicole Lopez, a senior office specialist in the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office, says Friday that Legan's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Associated Press.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee had previously said Legan was shot and killed by three officers who responded in less than a minute. Smithee has called the officers "heroes" for preventing additional casualties by taking down the shooter.

Gilroy police have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingmass shootingshootingfbiu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
911 calls released in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting survivors share harrowing tale
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy shooting: Injured victims thank doctors for saving their life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy identifies Lemoore pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Hanford Police looking for missing 15-year-old boy
Police investigate shooting that injured two people in Merced
Have You Seen Her: Jasmine Araiza
California kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Fresno, suspect still on the loose
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Show More
Woman says treatment at SoCal Ulta burned her face
Riverside police: 2 girls found safe in Utah after alleged abduction
Human-trafficking suspect on ICE's most wanted list caught in Detroit
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
More TOP STORIES News