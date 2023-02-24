2 million air fryers recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Models of the Cosori Air Fryer were recalled Thursday, according to CPSC.

Two million Cosori Air Fryers have been recalled due to fire and burn hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety and Commission announced in a press release Thursday.

About 250,000 air fryers in Canada and 21,000 air fryers in Mexico have also been recalled.

According to the CPSC announcement and an official Cosori recall website, a wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, which could potentially cause fire and burn hazards.

Cosori has so far received 205 reports of its air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking," including "10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage," according to CPSC.

Both CPSC and Cosori have advised consumers impacted by the recall to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Cosori to receive a free replacement or another Cosori product.

"All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards," Cosori stated on its official recall website. "COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

The air fryers, priced between $70 and $130, were sold at retailers nationwide from June 2018 through December 2022.

The recalled units were sold at brick and mortar retailers including Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot, as well as online retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond, Homegoods, Kohl's, Lowe's, Macy's, QVC and Walmart, among others.

For more information on the recall, and to view a full list of affected products, visit recall.cosori.com.