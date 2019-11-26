child sex assault

Correctional officer, retired correctional sergeant arrested for multiple child molestation crimes

Steven Arey (left) and Kevin Sandoval (right) were arrested after a victim came forward last month, according to the Tulare Police Department. (Tulare Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare County after a victim came forward last month, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say 48-year-old Steven Arey was a youth pastor at Valley Bible Church in Visalia when he allegedly molested the victim in the mid to late 1990s. While investigating, detectives learned Arey was connected to several other sex crimes.

Arey works as a correctional officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Detectives learned of his apparent associate, 56-year-old Kevin Sandoval, a retired corrections sergeant, and say he was also involved in several child molestation crimes in Tulare.

Officers arrested Arey at the High Desert Prison in Los Angeles County, and Sandoval at his home in Rancho Cordova. Both suspects have been booked into the Tulare County jail. Sandoval faces five counts of child molestation and Arey faces 15 counts.

Detectives say more victims may still be out there, and encourage anyone with information to step forward by contacting Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 x 2157.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tularetulare countycrimearresttularetulare countychild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation
Man accused of raping Fresno 8-year-old reaches plea deal
66-year-old Visalia man found guilty of repeatedly molesting young girl
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Hundreds of customers in NE Fresno lose power after car crashes into pole
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
LAPD fatally shoots man armed with machete in Hollywood
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Melania Trump receives official White House Christmas tree
Show More
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
More TOP STORIES News