Correctional officer, retired correctional sergeant arrested for multiple child molestation crimes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested in connection to multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare County after a victim came forward last month, according to the Tulare Police Department.Police say 48-year-old Steven Arey was a youth pastor at Valley Bible Church in Visalia when he allegedly molested the victim in the mid to late 1990s. While investigating, detectives learned Arey was connected to several other sex crimes.Arey works as a correctional officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Detectives learned of his apparent associate, 56-year-old Kevin Sandoval, a retired corrections sergeant, and say he was also involved in several child molestation crimes in Tulare.Officers arrested Arey at the High Desert Prison in Los Angeles County, and Sandoval at his home in Rancho Cordova. Both suspects have been booked into the Tulare County jail. Sandoval faces five counts of child molestation and Arey faces 15 counts.Detectives say more victims may still be out there, and encourage anyone with information to step forward by contacting Detective Matt Muller at 559-685-2300 x 2157.