Coronavirus

Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Costco will soon limit the number of customers permitted into their warehouses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Friday, April 3, two people will be allowed to enter the store with each membership card.

The company has also adjusted its operating hours for its stores and gas stations.

The store will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gas station will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco is one of many stores taking measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
