costco

Costco requiring all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings

Costco has changed its COVID-19 safety policy and now requires all customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings inside the store.

Starting Monday, November 16, you must wear a face mask or a face shield to enter the store. Only children under two years old are exempt from the new rule, the company said in a press release.

RELATED: List: Face masks required at stores including Walmart, Best Buy, Starbucks

The company's CEO, Craig Jelinek, said those who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition will need to wear a face shield.

Jelinek said the new policy is to help provide a safer environment for Costco's members and employees.

The retailer was one of the first companies to issue a blanket requirement for face coverings at the start of the pandemic.

RELATED | Costco offering at-home coronavirus tests for $130-$140
EMBED More News Videos

Costco is offering at-home testing for COVID-19, through a saliva test that can be ordered online and mailed back for results in 1-3 days.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingface maskcoronaviruscostcoshoppingcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COSTCO
Costco drops coconut milk tied to monkey labor, PETA says
Costco offering at-home COVID-19 tests
Video shows apparent attempted kidnapping at San Diego area parking lot
You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera family heartbroken over last words of nurse killed by COVID-19
Fresno restaurant owners preparing for county to move back into 'purple' tier
Eviction concerns for motel residents during Fresno "Red Light District" reboot
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
Merced firefighters rescue 3 dogs from apartment fire
Flights to Mexico City now available at Fresno airport
Local builder thanks veterans by painting flags on their curbs
Show More
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Fresno Marie Callendar's selling pies for pick-up for Thanksgiving
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
6 US peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash: Officials
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
More TOP STORIES News