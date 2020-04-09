Shopping

Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

In a new policy update, wholesale giant Costco will begin providing special access to first responders and healthcare workers.

As lines grow outside many retailers during the pandemic, Costco is stepping up to help employees on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

SEE ALSO: Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

The wholesale retailer is temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses during all open hours to Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco says that includes public servants such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

First responders will be able to move to the front of the line by presenting a Costco membership card and official identification of their role.

Additionally, Costco is only allowing two individuals in the store at a time with each membership card, as well as providing special hours for senior customers.

Customers 60 years and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News