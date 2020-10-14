product recalls

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes recalled over bacteria concerns

Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled over possible pluralibacter gergoviae infection
Kimberly-Clark has announced a recall of its popular Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes due to concerns over possible bacteria contamination.

The wipes were sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

According to the company's website,"the affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection."

Kimberly-Clark says there has been "a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes."

The company also emphasizes that the issue poses no risk whatsoever of COVID-19 infection.

"There is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with any of our products," the website states. "Our decision to recall these wipes has nothing to do with COVID-19."

Kimberly-Clark



The recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between February 7 and September 14 of this year.

Customers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package and verifying it with the lot checker on the Cottonelle website.

Kimberly-Clark advises anyone who has purchased the affected wipes to stop using the product and contact the company's Consumer Service team via their website, or at 1-800-414-0165.

