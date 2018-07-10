U.S. & WORLD

Couple, 3 children found dead in Prices Corner, Delaware home identified

5 found shot to death in Prices Corner home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018.

PRICES CORNER, Del. --
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate after a couple and their three children were found dead inside their Prices Corner, Delaware home on Monday night.

Friends and neighbors identify the family as 42-year-old Matthew Edwards, his wife 41-year-old Julie Burton Edwards, and their children, 6-year-old Jacob, 4-year-old Brinley, and 3-year-old Paxton.

Pictured: 41-year-old Julie Burton Edwards and her three children.



The five died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police were called around 8 p.m. to the home on the 2700 block of Ferris Road. A neighbor says he believes a teenage boy found the family of five.

The neighbor tells Action News just 24 hours before, the father had been emotional about work and marital issues.

The neighbor consoled him and said, "Just worry about your kids."
Autopsies will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Despite the large police presence at the scene, Delaware State Police said there was no concern for public safety.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective D. Grassi of the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit at 302-365-8441.

