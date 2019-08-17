Pennsylvania couple accused of faking birth, death of baby

SOMERSET, Pa. -- A young couple in Pennsylvania is facing criminal charges after police said they faked a pregnancy, birth and death of a child in exchange for gifts and money.

Police said Geoffrey and Kaycee Lang claimed to have given birth to a baby boy on July 3rd but said he died a few hours later, reported WPXI.

A few months prior they apparently had a baby shower at a friend's house in Cook Township, Pennsylvania.

That friend came forward and told police they believe Kaycee fabricated the whole pregnancy, according to police.

Police said pictures of that baby posted on social media appeared to show a newborn look-alike baby doll.

When investigators questioned the Langs, they claimed the baby died from respiratory distress syndrome and Kaycee was discharged from the hospital right after giving birth to a baby named Easton.

State police then did some digging and checked with the Cambria County and Somerset County coroner's office, the hospital in Johnstown, the ob-gyn, and said there was no record for baby Easton or Kaycee Lang.

The Langs claimed the baby was cremated at Hindman Funeral Home but the funeral home said they've never cremated Easton Lang.

Police said they did a search of their house in Somerset Township and found a lifelike baby doll and a personalized urn inscribed with the name Easton Walt Lang.

The couple is charged with fraud and theft by deception.

Police said there was also a GoFundMe account made to help pay for funeral expenses where the couple collected more than $500 from family and friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniababy deliverytheftbaby deathbabyfraudgofundme
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
Show More
2 NFL players help bail out Bakersfield student from ICE custody
START HERE: Remembering the Queen of Soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
2 women testify against man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny
Man shot and killed in Central Fresno
West Fresno residents to finally be rid of smelly meat processing plant
More TOP STORIES News