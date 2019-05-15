food stamps

Couple accused of stealing $100K from state in food stamps

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland wife and husband have been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the State of Oregon in food stamp benefits and public assistance funds.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County District Attorney on Monday indicted Rebecca Riker and Dave Riker on nearly 40 charges.

Both were charged with seven counts of unlawfully using a food stamp benefit or food commodity, 11 counts of unlawfully obtaining public assistance, five counts of theft, five counts of aggravated theft and seven counts of unsworn falsification. Dave Riker was charged with two additional counts of unlawfully using food stamp benefits.

The district attorney's office says the Rikers made false statements to public employees from 2015 to 2019 in order to get benefits through the Employment-Related Day Care program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

It wasn't known if they had attorneys.
