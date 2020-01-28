drug bust

Husband, wife busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop in Arizona

Ariz. -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a traffic stop led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

On Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Littlefield.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 lbs. of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of more than $4 million.

Authorities identified the driver as 38-year-old Maurius Mason of Illinois, and his wife 52-year-old Julie Mason of Iowa as the passenger.

The couple has been arrested and charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug.

Coincidentally, in a separate traffic stop in southern Arizona that same day, authorities found 88 lbs. of meth in a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonadrug bustmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldtraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
Deputies uncover major drug operation in Tulare County
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Visalia men found with 200 pills, loaded gun, marijuana in vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
South Valley father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
Multiple cars hit and kill man in Southeast Fresno
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
US beefs up airport screenings for new coronavirus from China
Police search for burglary suspects who stole from Dollar Tree
Show More
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Multiple Merced car shops hoping to put end to car vandalism
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Petition growing for Kobe Bryant to be new NBA logo
Fresno basketball team spent time with Kobe Bryant hours before tragedy
More TOP STORIES News