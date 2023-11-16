Couple displaced after fire damages Northwest Fresno home

The Red Cross is helping a couple whose home was damaged by a fire in Northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Red Cross is helping a couple whose home was damaged by fire in Northwest Fresno.

The fire happened just after midnight Thursday on Aurora and Galaxy avenues near the Fig Garden Loop.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the two-story home.

That's when firefighters took on the blaze from the outside, protecting the two surrounding homes.

A couple and two pets were able to get out safely.

An investigator will determine the cause of the fire.

Aurora and Galaxy were closed off while Fresno Fire put out the flames.

Crews say the couple smelled smoke before their smoke alarm went off.

Firefighters want to remind you to change the batteries in your smoke detector.