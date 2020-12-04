Society

Couple gives back to delivery workers after COVID-19 cancels their wedding

A couple in Chicago is making spirits bright despite the pandemic canceling their wedding.

The couple was supposed to be getting married next weekend. Instead, they gave some extra holiday cheer to the deliverymen and women in a neighborhood outside of Chicago, during the busiest season of the year.

SEE ALSO: Couple finds new way to celebrate after destination wedding canceled

COVID-safe individually packed snacks and drinks were compliments of Bradley Carter and Brittney Peters. When they were forced to call off their wedding, they decided to give the treats they'd already bought for their guests to the delivery workers in the area.

"We knew gifts were going to be getting sent to the house with the bridal shower and the wedding, and we knew it was going be a lot and we were going order things for the wedding," Brittney told ABC News. "So I knew we were going to have to do something!"

Brad shared videos to TikTok of the deliverers' reactions, which racked up millions of views, but the couple said they're happy to spread a little bit of joy this time of year.

"It's just letting people know that we appreciate them. [It's] just a little love because you don't know people's lives and the kind of day they had," Brittney said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyillinoisacts of kindnessu.s. & worldgood newsweddingfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News