CAMP FIRE

Couple loses home in Camp Fire, husband finds wedding ring in the rubble

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple who lost home in Camp Fire finds wedding ring in the rubble

A couple who lost their home in the Camp Fire has found a tiny piece of happiness in the middle of their devastating loss.

Jake Olsen is a state Fish and Wildlife warden whose family home burned to the ground.

And when they evacuated, Olsen says his wife left behind her wedding ring.

He went back to the home on Sunday and saw it in embers, but among the ashes, he found the ring.

Olsen calls it a miracle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Firemarriage
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Paradise man who survived Camp Fire says cat saved his life
PG&E emailed woman about problems 1 day before Camp Fire started
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Wildfires, landslides still a threat for local areas
Local crews working to gain control of the Camp Fire
Fresno Police arrest man believed to be connected to pregnant woman's murder
Fallen marines remembered through golf tournament
Consumer Watch: Are all-weather tires all you need?
Health Watch: PeCAN for brain health
Man who shot Madera Co. Sheriff Sgt. identified
Show More
Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers
Tulare native who headed House Intelligence Committee staff has died
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Woolsey Fire 30 percent contained, 435 structures destroyed
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
More News