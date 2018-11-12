CAMP FIRE

Couple loses home in Camp Fire, husband finds wedding ring survived flames

Couple who lost home in Camp Fire finds wedding ring in the rubble

A couple who lost their home in the Camp Fire has found a tiny piece of happiness in the middle of their devastating loss.

Jake Olsen is a state Fish and Wildlife warden whose family home burned to the ground.

And when they evacuated, Olsen says his wife left behind her wedding ring.

He went back to the home on Sunday and saw it in embers, but among the ashes, he found the ring.

Olsen calls it a miracle.
