Couple sues Sandals after woman says she was groped by butler on wedding day

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple is suing Sandals over an alleged groping incident.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A couple is demanding $30 million in damages from Sandals Resorts after the bride was allegedly groped by a worker on their wedding day.

Ashley and Jeffrey Pascarella claim their destination wedding in the Bahamas in 2016 was ruined.

They say a butler hired by the resort came into their suite during the night and fondled Ashley.

"So after the wedding, we decided it would be best for me to start seeing a therapist just to talk everything through," said Ashley. "And in going through those therapy sessions, that's when I was diagnosed by the psychiatrist with PTSD."

Sandals says it is taking the allegation very seriously.

There will be more details on what the couple says happened, Thursday on Good Morning America beginning at 7 a.m. on Channel 7.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gropingweddinglawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Heavy rain and flooding causes safety issues, wrecks across Central Valley
Thief breaks into volunteer's car, prevents them from responding to Camp Fire
Police search for 3 men who attacked 7-Eleven clerk with bicycle pump
Caltrans shuts down portion of Hwy 140 due to potential for mudslides
'She touched a lot of lives,' coworker says of Porterville murder victim Samantha Lopez
Man accused of soliciting to murder Fresno attorney appears in court
Steady downpour causes hubcap high flooding in parts of Fresno
Dunkin' warns customers of data breach
Show More
Romaine lettuce production continues, locals still frustrated at advisory's damage to business
Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
High school basketball team visits Valley Children's Hospital
Bitwise teams up with Fresno Police to host first Cybersecurity Summit
SoCal leukemia patient expecting twins find perfect donor match
More News