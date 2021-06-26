'Courageous Caroline': 6-year-old Clovis girl inspires others through cancer journey

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The darker the storm, the brighter the rainbow.What a year it has been for the Telesmanic family of Clovis, who is finding brighter days ahead after six-year-old Caroline battled osteosarcoma for the past nine months."I remember telling myself, 'Take it day by day. Minute by minute. One foot in front of the other. We'll get through it,'" said Shayna Telesmanic, Caroline's mom.Her mom Shayna, dad Chris and big sister Alexandria have been her biggest supporters, living in the hospital and dealing with treatments. Even creating special themes for overnight stays."For the mermaid theme, I did underwater mermaid crafts," explained Caroline Telesmanic about her themed overnight stays at the hospital, which she called the hotel.Her bravery earned her the nickname of "Courageous Caroline."During treatment, she got bravery bucks and saved up to buy her puppy Goldie Belle, "I love her," she said.The community rallied behind Caroline and her family.They wore "We've got this Caroline" t-shirts to show their support."Without the support of the community, I don't know if I could've done it. I literally felt as if the community was holding us up and walking Chris and I through this," Shayna said.They also made warrior boxes for more than 100 kids with the Campaign One At A Time group and gave them to Valley Children's Hospital."We tried to put together teenage boxes, and the community also helped. Through social media, I put together an Amazon wish list, and people helped. The Amazon guy thought I needed shopping anonymous because we had pallets of stuff delivered," Shayna said.The Telesmanics hope to give back with more boxes in the future, participate in programs to help patients and also encourage blood donation.Caroline recently rang the bell for her last chemo treatment and had a celebration.As for the future, the six-year-old hopes to help other kids, "I would say hope you feel better," Caroline said.Courage, perseverance and love: a recipe that has brought Caroline and her family through the storm and now experiencing the sunshine in life.