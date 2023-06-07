Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Parlier farmworker

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of killing a Parlier farmworker pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Francisco Munoz, 26, was one of 34 people arrested last month following a multi-agency investigation in Fresno County that focused on violent crimes and gang members.

The victim, 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza, was on his way to work two years ago this month when he was shot and killed.

Munoz is scheduled to be back in court next month.