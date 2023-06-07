WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Parlier farmworker

KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 7, 2023 4:00AM
Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Parlier farmworker
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal shooting of Parlier farmworker

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man suspected of killing a Parlier farmworker pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Francisco Munoz, 26, was one of 34 people arrested last month following a multi-agency investigation in Fresno County that focused on violent crimes and gang members.

The victim, 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza, was on his way to work two years ago this month when he was shot and killed.

Munoz is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW