Criminal proceedings suspended for deadly stabbing case in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The person charged with killing an unhoused Fresno woman made a troubling claim in court on Thursday.

On July 23rd, Fresno police say 58-year-old Patricia Roper was found with multiple stab wounds in front of the Post office on Griffith Way near Blackstone.

She later died at the hospital.

Investigators say surveillance video shows the suspect, legally known as Steven Raymundo, pulling out a knife and stabbing Roper during an argument.

Raymundo then ran away but was arrested a short time later.

While in court, Raymundo stood visibly restless before a judge.

The 36-year-old's defense attorney says she identifies as a woman and goes by the name Isabella.

"I spoke to her today, and she states that she's hearing voices. With that, I submit," said Isabella's defense attorney.

Judge William J. Terrence suspended criminal proceedings pending a Mental Competence Evaluation.

Legal Analyst Ralph Torres says that doesn't impact the case itself.

"At that point, the judge can appoint a doctor or not, but in this case, they did," said Ralph Torres, a legal analyst. "(She'll) have (her) rights suspended until (she) comes back to determine whether (she's) competent.

Police say Raymundo has a criminal history dating back to 2015, including convictions for child abuse, carjacking, spousal abuse and a hit and run.

The most recent arrest was about a month prior to the deadly stabbing for felony resisting an officer. That case is still pending.

Raymundo faces a first-degree murder charge with an enhancement of using a deadly weapon.

A prior serious felony conviction or strike means Raymundo faces 51 years to life.

If (she's) found incompetent, that doesn't mean (she) gets to go home. That means (she) is directed to, in this case, a hospital that would be locked down," explained Torres.

If this goes to trial and the defendant is found guilty, Raymundo faces 51 years to life in prison.

