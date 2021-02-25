Coronavirus California

California tops 50,000 COVID-19 deaths after LA reports backlog in records

By BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported another 806 deaths from coronavirus during the winter surge, pushing California's toll above 50,000, or about one-tenth of the U.S. total from the pandemic.

The county, which has a quarter of the state's 40 million residents, said the deaths mainly occurred between Dec. 3 and Feb. 3. The Department of Public Health identified them after going through death records that were backlogged by the sheer volume of the surge's toll.

Johns Hopkins University put California's overall COVID-19 death toll at 50,890.

The grim figure comes just days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths.

While the nation's most populous state has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., it is ranked 25th in the number of cases per capita because of its large population.

The death toll climbed precipitously amid a fall and winter surge that has begun to taper off as cases and hospitalizations drop. The state on Wednesday reported an additional 314 deaths.
