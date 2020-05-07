Coronavirus

Employee at Leprino Foods tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee at one of the Leprino Food plants in Lemoore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

That employee works at the Lemoore West Plant near W. Industry Way, and the employee will remain out of work for a suggested time period, although it's unclear how long that will be.


A representative from the company says the areas where the employee worked have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Employees who worked within close proximity of the infected were told to monitor their symptoms, among other precautions.


The food manufacturer is planning to continue to operate with protocols and cleaning procedures in place.
