Fresno County expects limited amount of antiviral pills to fight COVID-19

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week the Food and Drug Administration authorized two antiviral pills meant to fight COVID-19.It's encouraging news to Fresno County health leaders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the Omicron variant spreads.That gives us some hope for the future," said Dr. John Zweifler, with Fresno County Health Department.Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, is authorized for high-risk adults and children 12 and older who test positive for the virus. The FDA also authorized Merck's molnupiravir for adults with early symptoms of COVID-19 who face the highest risks of hospitalization.According to the health department, it expects its allotment by next week, but it will be limited to less than 200 doses for each pill."We expect more in the coming weeks and months," Dr. Zweifler said. "We'll learn more about it. It should be more readily available."A physician will have to prescribe the pill. Dr. Zweifler suggests the patient have a conversation with their doctor about what the treatment will look like, including potential benefits and risks."They're not easy to take. There are significant risks associated with both of them," he explained.Pfizer's pill reduces the risk of severe illness by 89%. However, the FDA's website states it can also result in potentially significant drug interactions if taken at the same time as other medications.Merck's pill reduces severe illness by 30%, but the FDA website also shows it can cause fetal harm to pregnant individuals."The oral medications are a good step, but unfortunately, it's not a panacea," Dr. Zweifler said.He added that people shouldn't put their guard down due to these new treatments.Local health leaders continue to stress the importance of staying proactive against the virus, which includes getting the initial vaccination or booster, wearing a face covering and social distancing.