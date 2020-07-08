FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno is offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday and Saturday at the Mosqueda Center in southeast Fresno.
Testing is open to the public, but those who wish to be tested are asked to call first to pre-register to help speed up the process.
Medical staff with United Health Centers will be in protective equipment while administering the nose swabs to help keep everyone safe.
There will also be testing sites set up at the Fresno Center on July 17, and St. Anthony's Church on July 18.
The centers will be open from 8:30 am - 2:30 pm. You will receive your test results in four to seven days.
To register, call 800-492-4227, and for more information, click here.
City opening pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in southeast Fresno this weekend
