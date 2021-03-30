hospital

Sierra View Medical Center eases visitor restrictions to 2 visitors per patient

People who are positive for COVID-19 in the hospital will still not be able to have any visitors in their room.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Patients can now have two visitors with them when they are admitted to Sierra View Medical Center in the South Valley.

With Tulare County remaining in the state's red tier, health officials say two people can go into the hospital with every patient.

There are also expanded visitor hours from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Visitors as young as 13 years old are also now allowed in to see patients.

However, people who are positive for COVID-19 in the hospital will still not be able to have any visitors in their room.
