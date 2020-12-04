Here's what California's stay-at-home order means for local schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many parents and school staff are wondering how Gov. Gavin Newsom's newest stay-at-home guidelines will affect students.The answer all depends on what local schools and districts have done up to this point.Governor Newsom says schools that have received waivers and are following safety protocols can continue to bring kids back on campus."Those sectors that will remain open in this criteria include schools. Bars closed. Schools open," Gov. Newsom said in a Thursday press conference. Fresno County schools that have welcomed small cohorts or groups of kids back to campus won't see any immediate change in their plans."If you are open prior to this, you can remain open following all the guidelines that your district has put in place," said Fresno County Superintendent Jim Yovino.Yovino also said that all 61 districts in Fresno County had at least a few students on campus."Even Fresno Unified, which has said they're not going to open until it goes into the orange tier, they're still serving some of their most medically fragile kids, their most at-risk students," Yovino said.Clovis Unified started to bring back small groups to elementary school campuses in October as part of a phased-in reopening."All of our schools, K-12, have kids on campus," said Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified. District officials are relieved their plan can continue as more students prepare to rejoin some of their classmates."Our secondary schools second semester starts January 5th, so a lot of that movement is planned for right now," Avants said. On campuses where you do have students and staff, the focus is on making sure everyone is safe and socially distant.The current COVID surge has some parents concerned about sending their kids back to school. Administrators understand that, which is why districts allow families to stick with distance learning if they prefer.