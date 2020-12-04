COVID-19 vaccine

Who will be given COVID-19 vaccine first in California?

If granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, 327,000 Pfizer vaccines will be available to Californians as soon as mid-December.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Newsom assured Californians on Thursday the 'regional stay-at-home' order is the final stretch before COVID-19 vaccines become available.

If granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, 327,000 Pfizer vaccines will be available to Californians as soon as mid-December.

Thursday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom announced those who will be first in line for Pfizer vaccines.

Those eligible have been broken down into three categories.

Tier 1 includes acute care facilities, correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, paramedics, EMTs, emergency medical responders, and dialysis centers

Within Tier 2 are intermediate care facilities, home health care, public health field staff, primary and urgent care clinics

Included in Tier 3 are specialty clinics, lab workers, dental and health clinics, and pharmacy staff.

The governor also announced the number of vaccines allocated to each region of the state, though it's not clear which quantity has been assigned to Central California.

And as other vaccine brands are FDA-approved, Newsom says more Californians beyond healthcare workers will see widespread access, possibly early next year.
