COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois medical center resumes COVID-19 vaccinations after investigating 'reactions'

Condell Medical Center said reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination, and they encourage others to get vaccinated.
By Jesse Kirsch
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Advocate Aurora Health, a health care system in Wisconsin and Illinois, said it has resumed COVID-19 vaccinations after temporarily pausing them to investigate "experienced reactions" from the Pfizer shot

Four team members at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Illinois, experienced "tingling and elevated heart rate," according to a press release.

"These four team members represent fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health. At this time, we can share three team members are home and doing well, and one is receiving additional treatment," Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

They explained that reactions are an expected side effect of vaccination, and they still encourage others to get vaccinated to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These vaccines are very immunogenic, meaning they stimulate a strong immune response, and so the likelihood is that if you're having symptoms after a vaccine, that your body's responding incredibly well to the vaccine," said Dr. Grace Lee, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Stanford, told KGO-TV for a Dec. 15 report.

Three of the workers are doing well at home and a fourth is receiving additional treatment.

Vaccinations at all other Advocate Aurora Health locations in Illinois and Wisconsin are continuing with no delay, according to the statement.

