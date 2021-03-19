COVID 365: A year in lockdown and working from home in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 'Super mom' may not be something Kathryn Boren lists on her resume, but the pandemic is proving the title is fitting."Everyone is making it happen but we've had to adjust. We've adjusted our routines, we adjust our expectations. There's definitely been some tears, maybe a little bit of yelling, but it gets done," she says.Navigating work from home while her 6-year-old Charlotte is distance learning means the traditional weekend is non-existent, but Boren is focusing on the positive aspects of a 7-day workweek."Work in smaller bites helps me to become more productive because when I sit for 8 hours straight I start to burn out," she says.She, her husband, and their group of friends are leaning on each other to navigate parenting during a pandemic, helping with schedules, even sharing babysitters.The latest challenge - heading back to the classroom part-time.In their household, communication is key - something Mayra Alcala says has improved for her family during the pandemic as well.Working remotely may take away the 'me time' she had on her commute but she also gets more time with her family."We were having dinner on the go or late dinners because of our schedules but now because I work from home it allows me to get dinner started," says Mayra Alcala.7 months pregnant with their third child, Mayra says working remotely is a blessing in disguise."It's made us appreciate life, appreciate what we have. Him staying employed, me being able to stay employed and work from home," says Alcala.But that's not the case for everyone."The fear of the unknown is causing a lot of anxiety. I try to work through that, helping clients understand what they can do for themselves," says psychologist Dr. Michelle Scoggins.Scoggins says isolation and fluctuating stay-at-home orders contribute to the anxiety.Now a part of the remote workforce herself, she reminds her patients of daily tasks to stay healthy both physically and mentally.She adds if you're feeling overwhelmed, it's important to talk to someone, whether it's a professional or a loved one.