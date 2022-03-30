President Joe Biden's administration launching COVID-19 website for 1-stop info

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people's homes and set up "test to treat" sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result."Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools," the White House said.People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.The website launch comes a day after Americans 50 and older were authorized to get a second COVID-19 booster if it's been at least four months since their last vaccination, a chance at extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.The Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.Hours later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away. That decision expands the additional booster to millions more Americans."Everyone eligible for a first booster who hasn't gotten one yet needs to, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said. But the second booster is only for these higher-risk groups because there's evidence protection can wane and FDA decided the option "will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes."The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant. Two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death, CDC data show."And the reason for that is because we've known we've spoken about it in the past, efficacy tends to decline at the four or five month mark," said ABC News Correspondent Doctor Jen Ashton.But an omicron subvariant is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe -- and spreading in the U.S. - even as vaccination has stalled. About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and half of those eligible for a first booster haven't gotten one."It's starting to create a surge in many parts of the country so it makes sense that many people may want to up their immunity as we potentially head into a surge," said Doctor John Brownstein of Boston Children's Hospital.Pfizer had asked the FDA to clear a fourth shot for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults "to provide flexibility" for the government to decide who really needs one.Dr. Marks said regulators set the age at 50 because that's when chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes become more common, increasing the risks from COVID-19.Until now, the FDA had allowed a fourth vaccine dose only for the immune-compromised as young as 12. Tuesday's decision allows them another booster, too - a fifth dose. Marks said those patients are more likely to see their immune protection wane sooner and therefore can benefit more from extra protection. Only the Pfizer vaccine can be used in those as young as 12; Moderna's is for adults.