Valley health officials urging community to get COVID-19 booster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Doctors say COVID-19 booster shots provide that extra layer of protection.Suwan Keo made sure his dad and grandparents got their boosters."Very important, especially because we're planning to travel internationally," he said.About 200 people a day come in to get shots at the UCSF Fresno drive-through testing and vaccination site in northeast Fresno.Dr. Kenny Banh says 98% of them are getting boosters. But he'd like to see more people get their first dose of the vaccine."It is a little frustrating," he said. "I have to be honest with you because I'm really excited about getting people boostered and trying to increase their protection, but we're missing a whole chunk of people that have no protection whatsoever."At this point, 56% of Fresno County residents are fully vaccinated.63% have had their first dose but it has been a struggle to raise those figures."We're just getting a trickle of people getting first dose vaccines so whatever people are vaccine-resistant or vaccine-hesitant, trying to get those last groups that are really, really concerned about this that are really a high risk for both spreading as well as high of injury themselves, it's really hard to get," Dr. Banh said.The CDC recommends kids between 12-17 get their booster shots as well.