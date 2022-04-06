Coronavirus

FDA panel to discuss what COVID shots we'll need next

This meeting will be similar to meetings the FDA holds to decide what strain of the flu to target ahead of flu season.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to discuss what COVID boosters we'll need next

WASHINGTON -- Every year we talk about flu season. Moving forward, it sounds more likely that we will be talking about flu and COVID season.

That is what the FDA is going to discuss today. A panel of experts is meeting starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT.


They are going to try to model out future waves of the virus, predict possible new variants and work on how best to match those predictions with a future vaccine.

A decision is not expected for months, but this is similar to what they already do to get ready for flu season, which starts in the fall as more people gather indoors.

Meantime, the director of the CDC is urging people over 50 to get their second booster shot.

"We really would encourage people who are over 50 who have underlying medical conditions and those over the age of 65 to go ahead and get that next shot," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, "and also to recognize that they may very well need another shot come the fall. And that will be the subject of an FDA meeting."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds
TOP STORIES
Student brought loaded gun to Sanger High School, police say
Boy poked by dirty needle at Tulare baseball field
What you can do to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Traveling nurse charged with killing Fresno father in hit-and-run
Early results in for election to fill CA 22nd Congressional District
1 hospitalized after fire in southeast Fresno, officials say
Police arrest 3rd person following Sacramento mass shooting
Show More
New director for Fresno County Department of Social Services appointed
California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
Stabbing victim found in central Fresno, police investigating
Inspiring Valley dog 'Marvel' needs your help to find a home
New features come to Chukchansi Park ahead of Grizzlies' home opener
More TOP STORIES News