COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine allows boy, 3, to give grandma hug for 1st time in 15 months

COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep families apart
FORD CITY, Pa. -- A 3-year-old boy who hadn't seen his grandmother for months took off running into her arms in a heartwarming surprise reunion Monday.

The COVID-19 vaccine allows people over 65 to reunite with their families face-to-face. That's exactly what happened for a 71-year old woman who reunited with her 3-year old grandson, WTAE reported.

Jean Chvala is now able to embrace her 3-year old grandson, Trax.

She last saw him Christmas of 2019. That was 15 months wiped out because the COVID-19 pandemic separated families.

Kelsey Chvala is Jean's daughter-in-law. She recorded the reunion between her son and his Nana on her smartphone after suggesting that they all meet at the park.

RELATED: Elderly Pennsylvania couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID-19 vaccine
EMBED More News Videos

An elderly husband and wife in Doylestown, Pennsylvania have been able to resume their Sunday brunches together thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine.



"She was all, 'that would be great!' And I said, 'he's going to flip out when he sees you,' and sure enough he did," Kelsey said.

Jean said the distance was difficult.

"It's hard. It was hard. I FaceTimed him and got to talk to him through video chat, but it was hard not being with him," she said.

The boy frequently asked for his "Nan."

"I gave her a big hug," Trax said.

And he misses her good cooking. He already knows she's going to fix his favorite food - scrambled eggs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
93-year-old couple enjoys brunch after getting vaccine
Large drive-thru COVID vaccine site set up in Tulare
COVID-19 testing declining in Fresno Co. as vaccines roll out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
Storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
10 full-time Central Unified teachers laid off
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
Fresno coffee shop temporarily closed after modifying for COVID
Show More
Fire burns through detached garage in southeast Fresno
Bail granted for Kings Co. woman who used meth before stillbirth
$6 billion in bonuses proposed for CA health care workers
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Merced Co. Fair canceled for 2nd year due to COVID
More TOP STORIES News