Local pharmacies busy with customers during 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A "tripledemic" of COVID, flu and RSV cases is hitting the Central Valley. However, the surge in sick customers isn't something Script Pharmacy in Clovis can't handle.

"Cough and cold season is usually our busiest time of the year, every year," said manager James Irvine. "We do see an uptick in patients and uptick in respiratory viruses, colds, the flu. So we do dispense those types of medications for those conditions, starting probably in early October."

According to Irvine, despite a demand for medications to treat respiratory viruses -- this year -- the pharmacy hasn't experienced any shortages.

However, this might not be the same story at big chain pharmacies, which is why he encourages people to shop local.

"Pharmacists can answer all kinds of medication-based questions, provide options for treatment, and work with your doctor, the hospital, the urgent care, and the whole healthcare system to help you resolve your issue," said Irvine.

According to local doctors, most viral illnesses don't require a trip to the hospital or urgent care - which are now overwhelmed with patients.

Irvine said treatment can be found at a pharmacy and then managed at home.

"Mucinex -- there's Delsym," he said. "You can pick up vitamins and supplements that will support your immune system."

Irvine expects the pharmacy to stay busy until early March when the viral season usually ends.

