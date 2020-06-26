Coronavirus

Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As COVID-19 cases rise in Fresno, a majority of the Fresno City Council wants to impose a hotline and hefty fines to those who aren't wearing masks in public. They say self-regulating isn't working as they had hoped.

The new mandate would create a hotline for residents to turn in others who aren't wearing masks so code enforcement could follow up.

Some Fresno City councilmembers said reopening the local economy came with the expectation that residents would do everything possible to maintain common-sense safety standards. But the statistics and observations by some city leaders show some residents may be suffering from what appears to be pandemic fatigue.

Council president Miguel Arias said he believes enforcement will force compliance.

"As much as we want to call it the snitch hotline, the biggest snitch hotline we have in the city is 911. And we all know that people call 911 hundreds of thousands of times for non-emergencies. But yet we keep it open, we staff it," said Arias.

Councilmember Nelson Esparza initiated the change, asking the requirement be made for all employers.

It would mandate face coverings anytime you are in close proximity of another person.

"Even if you are outside and interacting with somebody, we would like to see again masks are worn in the regular course of business," Esparza said.

Councilmember Paul Caprigolio was absent from the meeting Thursday.
Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi were the only two who voted against the stepped-up measures.

"I believe in Crimestoppers, not mask stoppers and I guess we now have mask stoppers here. I mean this is insane. When does this end?" said Bredefeld.

Said Karbassi:

"Most people are cooperating and most people are doing the right thing and I wonder if this is a little bit too intrusive, if we already have enough measures in place."

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria said businesses with stern warnings requiring masks are doing their part, but sometimes customers are the ones to blame.

"Seeing more people and more people not wear the mask concerns me so if we have to use this mechanism to encourage folks to do the right thing- this is a starting point."

In order for the ordinance to take effect immediately, it would've needed to be an emergency order. The mayor still has the option to veto the resolution.

The mask matter will be coming back to the Fresno City Council next month. If it's passed, violators would receive a fine of $250, followed by $500 and finally $1000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoface maskcoronavirusfresno city councilcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
Scaled-down Big Fresno Fair to be held this October
Fresno City College holds virtual registration for incoming students
108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
Authorities brace for a potentially dangerous Fourth of July
108 inmates at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Show More
See California's forecast for how COVID-19 will affect your county
Madera County Board of Education President resigns following backlash over social media post
Valley Air District issues 'health caution' due to smoke from Reedley fire
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More TOP STORIES News