Coronavirus

Herd immunity coronavirus: Doctor explains how COVID vaccine helps work toward stopping virus spread

An infectious disease specialist took the time to explain what herd immunity is, how it works and when it might affect the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Frank Esper works for the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

He said as COVID-19 vaccines are made available to more people across the country, we're beginning to work toward herd immunity.

Herd immunity happens when there's enough protection in the community to prevent continued spread of the virus, Esper said.

"When you see a high percentage of people who are immune to a germ, then that germ is not able to spread so quickly through the community. It's finding roadblocks because people are immune," he said. "If the virus comes to you and you have immunity against it, that's a dead end for that virus. That virus has been blocked from spreading."

Esper said vaccination is the best way to achieve herd immunity.

RELATED: Double mask: Are 2 masks better than 1? Doctors weigh in

When people get a vaccine, he said they're protecting themselves and the community, including those who can't get the vaccine for medical reasons.

The number of people who need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity differs for each virus.

For coronavirus, he believes 70 - 90% of the population will need to be vaccinated to maintain protection; although, scientists are still trying to determine exact numbers.

"As more and more people get that immunity, the spread of the virus is going to slow and slow. Eventually, we hope that it's going to get to the point where we get this herd immunity," he said.

Esper said it will be several months before we see large numbers of people within communities who are immune to COVID-19.

In the meantime, vaccinated or not, it's important to wear your mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH TODAY: CA to make changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
CA lifts stay at home order, will announce change in vaccine eligibility stages soon
Fresno restaurant must pay fines for serving customers indoors last May
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Preparations for relief efforts underway with Atmospheric River headed to Central CA
I-5 at Grapevine remains closed, Atmospheric River looms
Teenager in critical condition after suspected DUI crash in NW Fresno
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
WATCH TODAY: CA to make changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
'Stay home' orders lifted, Republicans accuse governor of acting on whims and political pressure
Valley hospitals react to Gov. Newsom lifting stay home orders
Show More
Biden to sign executive orders for police, prison reform
Fresno County businesses eager to return to work with stay home order lifted
Farmworkers in West Fresno County receive COVID-19 vaccine
Two Fresno police officers hospitalized, COVID-19 a possible factor
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
More TOP STORIES News