State alert warns Californians to stay home as ICU hospitalizations rise

LOS ANGELES -- The state is again urging California residents to stay home whenever possible, sending out emergency alerts to phones throughout the region asking them to "Stay home except for essential activity."The state alerts are reminding the public that new stay-at-home orders have taken effect this week throughout California. The orders are triggered by a drop in ICU available capacity below 15%.The California Department of Public Health announced Fresno, Madera, and Kings Counties have reached 0% ICU Capacity as the COVID-19 outbreak continues . The San Joaquin Valley's total ICU capacity fell to around 5.3% on Tuesday, California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.