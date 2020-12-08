State alert warns Californians to stay home as ICU hospitalizations rise

The state alerts are reminding the public that new stay-at-home orders have taken effect this week throughout California. The orders are triggered by a drop in ICU available capacity below 15%.
Details on stay-at-home order here
The California Department of Public Health announced Fresno, Madera, and Kings Counties have reached 0% ICU Capacity as the COVID-19 outbreak continues. The San Joaquin Valley's total ICU capacity fell to around 5.3% on Tuesday, California's Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.
