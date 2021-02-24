Coronavirus

Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID-19 symptoms, like brain fog, breathing problems

WASHINGTON -- The National Institutes of Health is launching research to understand the causes and consequences of the lingering brain fog, breathing problems and malaise reported by many recovering COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says some studies have shown up to 30% of patients report symptoms that can endure for months, complicating their return to normal routines and work, and plunging many recovering patients into depression.

EMBED More News Videos

Many patients who initially experienced milder COVID-19 symptoms are now showing up at the doctor's office months later with debilitating problems. They're being called "long-haulers."



Fauci noted at a White House coronavirus briefing on Wednesday that work at NIH started this week thanks to more than $1 billion provided by Congress for COVID-related medical research. Government scientists are looking to enlist doctors and research institutions around the country in the effort to learn about "long-haul" COVID-19.

Fauci says a critical issue is whether COVID-19 predisposes some patients to other medical problems later, such as conditions affecting the heart or brain.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's "possible" Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
White House to distribute 25 million free face masks
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
105-year-old woman who beat COVID gets vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in east central Fresno crash, road closed, CHP says
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
Bitwise receives funding to help company expand across the country
Show More
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in west central Fresno
Family: Navy vet died after police placed knee on his neck
Valley restaurant, grocery store workers can get COVID vaccine next week
At least 1 killed in fiery rollover crash near Coalinga
Housing market booming in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News