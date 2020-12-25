covid-19

VIDEO: Remembering some of the Central Valley lives lost to COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When we talk about the rising death toll of COVID 19, it's important to realize we're talking about family members, friends, maybe even empty seats at your holiday table.

As the number of cases and deaths continue to rise, we are putting faces to those numbers and remembering some of the lives lost during the pandemic.

The video above honors those in the Valley who have fallen victim to the coronavirus.
COVID-19
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
