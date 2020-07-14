Family & Parenting

Florida woman takes job as dishwasher at nursing home just to see husband

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A woman in Florida got a new job as a dishwasher at a long-term care facility just so she can see her husband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mary and Steve Daniel have been married for 24 years.

Steve is fighting Alzheimer's disease and lives in a memory care facility full-time.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility is not accepting visitors, so the couple had not seen each other in more than three months.

Mary was willing to do whatever it took to be with her husband.

"He saw me and said 'Mary' and we hugged and just like how I thought it would be just a hold him again after 114 days is just an amazing, amazing feeling," Mary said.

Management told her when she is done with her part-time shift, she is welcome to visit her husband.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfloridanursing homeabc7ny instagramcoronaviruslovemarriageu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicalzheimer's diseasecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders gyms, churches, other businesses to close indoor operations in most Central CA counties
Fresno Unified 'discussing' starting school year completely online, Superintendent says
Business owners trying to figure out options after Gov. Newsom rolls back reopening of California
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Central California coronavirus cases
Senior residents of Fresno apartment complex suffer after AC breaks down
Fresno County sees spike in suicides during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
130,000 households need help every month from Central California Food Bank during COVID-19 pandemic
Pennsylvania family finds bees in their house, honey dripping from the walls
Pixley man arrested for sending lewd photos to 14-year-old on social media
More TOP STORIES News