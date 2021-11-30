covid-19

FDA endorses Merck COVID pill, paving way for US authorization of 1st at-home drug for virus

An FDA panel voted 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA endorses Merck COVID pill, paving way for US authorization of 1st at-home drug for virus

WASHINGTON -- A panel of U.S. health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed the benefits of a closely watched COVID-19 pill from Merck, setting the stage for a likely authorization of the first drug that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted 13-10 that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks, including potential birth defects if used during pregnancy.

The group's recommendation came after hours of debate about the drug's modest benefits and potential safety issues. Experts backing the treatment stressed it should not be used by pregnant women and called on FDA to recommend extra precautions, including pregnancy tests for women before using the drug.

The group's vote specifically backed the drug for adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who face the greatest risks, including those with conditions like obesity, asthma and old age.

WATCH: US pushes COVID vaccine as it prepares to deal with omicron variant
EMBED More News Videos

Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have just been reported in Brazil and the first cases in Latin America. Is the U.S. next Eyewitness News reporter Carlos Granda has reaction from health officials on what 's known about the severity of this particular variant.



The FDA isn't bound by the panel's recommendation and is expected to make its own decision before year's end.

FDA authorization for the drug, molnupiravir, could be a major step in treating the virus. It would give doctors the first drug they could prescribe for patients to take on their own, easing the burden on hospitals and helping to curb deaths.

The pill is already authorized in the U.K.

RELATED: Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill



The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswashingtonmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthfdawashington d.c.medical specialistshealth caremedical researchu.s. & worldwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Is it COVID, a cold or the flu? Here are a few easy ways to tell
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
Omicron COVID outbreak linked to Wisconsin wedding: health officials
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News