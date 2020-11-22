Pandemic relief event held for Tulare County agricultural families

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pandemic relief event helped support agricultural families impacted by COVID-19 in the South Valley.The Porterville Parenting Network and several other groups came together to put on the drive-thru event at Road 192 and Avenue 148 on Saturday.Volunteers helped serve more than 500 families in southern Tulare County. Families received free cleaning supplies, groceries and even a turkey.There was also free COVID-19 testing available on-site.