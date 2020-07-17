Free drive-up COVID-19 testing to be offered in southeast Fresno this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno will be holding more drive-up COVID-19 testing this weekend in southeast Fresno.Friday's event will be held at the Fresno Center in the parking lot at Kings Canyon and Winery.Saturday's testing will be happening at Saint Anthony's on Chestnut.The free testing is open to the public and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both days.You are asked to pre-register by calling 800-492-4227.Medical staff will administer nose swabs and you will receive your test results in four to seven days.