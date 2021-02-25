COVID-19 vaccine

Transit service in Fresno helping send people to COVID vaccination sites

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Buses operated by the Economic Development Commission now have a new stop on their route.

As vaccination efforts continue in the Central Valley, the EOC is shuttling those eligible for the shot, to vaccination sites.

Among this group are those ages 65 and older and vulnerable populations.

"Due to their personal resources, they are unable to have transportation," said Tom Francis, Transit Systems Route Operations Specialist

Francis said at the moment, they are working with agencies they're partnered with in the past.

Those partnerships include the Central Valley Regional Center and United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.

They also have a contract through Fresno County, providing transportation for three equity projects: Immigrants and Refugees Coalition, African American Coalition and Disability Equity Project.

Francis is hopeful EOC will be able to expand the program as more funding becomes available.

"Right now, we are exploring opportunities to provide transportation to the general public for COVID-19 vaccinations," he said.

Susan Bussean with the Fresno, Madera Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program said the service has the potential to help many in need of transportation.

"Many of them have missed the opportunity to get their second shot, some even their first shot because their arrival date did not coincide with their clinic date," she said.

Depending on the needs of the agency and their riders, drivers can either drop people off and pick them up later or the driver can stay for the duration of the vaccination process.

Francis says the service is also allowing some drivers to return to work.

To keep passengers safe, buses will only operate at 25% capacity.

"We only transport, at this time, four passengers per bus at one time and we sterilize between runs," said Francis.

The City of Fresno is also looking to help those needing transportation during the pandemic.

Starting in March, there will be no fare required to ride a FAX bus wherever they need to go, including vaccination centers.

To contact Fresno EOC, you can dial 1-800-325-7433.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnotransportationcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
What to know about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Central CA
105-year-old woman who beat COVID gets vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Housing market booming in Fresno County
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
1 killed in rollover crash in east central Fresno, CHP says
Show More
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
West Hills College Lemoore wins $2 million grant
More TOP STORIES News